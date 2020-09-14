Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

AQUA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.10.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $742,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $129,613,871.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,417,091 shares of company stock valued at $130,666,769. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

