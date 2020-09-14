Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,582,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,975,705 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Exelixis worth $82,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Exelixis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Exelixis by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $24.11. 82,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,182. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.