Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,432,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,045,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,611,000 after buying an additional 84,579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

