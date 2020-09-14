FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $273.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.15.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $583,239.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,274,906. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $92,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $327.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

