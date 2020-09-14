FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $233.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $232.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $233.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.27 and its 200 day moving average is $147.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 14.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

