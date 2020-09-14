Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Short Interest Update

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 149.7% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FERGY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.33. 57,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,897. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FERGY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.