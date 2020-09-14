Financial Contrast: SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) vs. AIT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AITB)

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) and AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SI-Bone and AIT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-Bone -68.27% -51.27% -32.29% AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SI-Bone and AIT Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-Bone 0 0 6 0 3.00 AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

SI-Bone currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Given SI-Bone’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SI-Bone is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SI-Bone and AIT Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-Bone $67.30 million 9.32 -$38.40 million ($1.55) -14.13 AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -1.69

AIT Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-Bone. SI-Bone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of SI-Bone shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of SI-Bone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SI-Bone has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SI-Bone beats AIT Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

