Financial Review: Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) & Bank of America (NASDAQ:BAC)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Bank of America alerts:

This table compares Bank of America and Severn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 19.09% 9.11% 0.86% Severn Bancorp 12.28% 5.57% 0.69%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of America has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bank of America and Severn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 1 7 14 0 2.59 Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of America currently has a consensus price target of $29.82, suggesting a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Bank of America’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bank of America pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Severn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bank of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of America and Severn Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $113.59 billion 1.95 $27.43 billion $2.94 8.67 Severn Bancorp $50.08 million 1.54 $8.37 million N/A N/A

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Summary

Bank of America beats Severn Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. This segment provides its products and services through approximately 4,300 financial centers; 16,300 ATMs; call centers; and digital banking platforms. The GWIM segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products; and wealth management solutions targeted to high net worth and ultra high net worth clients, as well as customized solutions to meet clients' wealth structuring, investment management, and trust and banking needs, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. The company also offers cash management, ATM, credit and debit card, safe deposit box, Internet and telephone banking, and other products and services. In addition, it provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services, as well as acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes. The company operates through five branches in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.