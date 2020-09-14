Financial Survey: Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) vs. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NASDAQ:CMG)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

35.0% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 1.86 $1.46 million $0.27 53.07 Chipotle Mexican Grill $5.59 billion 6.50 $350.16 million $14.05 92.35

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA -16.43% -16.12% -8.85% Chipotle Mexican Grill 4.55% 17.24% 5.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kura Sushi USA and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 1 1 5 0 2.57 Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 17 15 1 2.52

Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.22%. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus price target of $1,139.42, suggesting a potential downside of 12.18%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Kura Sushi USA on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.