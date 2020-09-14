First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $793,000.

Shares of FYT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,522. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $38.43.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.