Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,480,000 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the August 15th total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.58. 10,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,392. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $472.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the second quarter worth $34,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FLDM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

