Forterra’s (FRTA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forterra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Forterra stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Forterra will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Forterra by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Forterra by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Forterra by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forterra by 66.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

