Fortuna Reaches Market Capitalization of $258,896.57 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $258,896.57 and approximately $12,964.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, TOPBTC and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00307219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00114453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.59 or 0.01531849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00200331 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna’s genesis date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, Kucoin, FCoin, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

