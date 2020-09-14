Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Up 40.7% in August

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 229,024 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,895,077.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,965.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 49,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,783.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,535.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 369.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,137,000 after buying an additional 72,039 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 206,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 97,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FOX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FOX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.85. 42,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.48. FOX has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. On average, research analysts predict that FOX will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

