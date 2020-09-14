FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 92.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.2%.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK opened at $16.18 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSK. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.