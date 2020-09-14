GALAPAGOS NV/S’s (GLPG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $136.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 0.94. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $274.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.19.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1,972.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 99,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,234,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 1st quarter valued at $5,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

