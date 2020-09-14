Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the August 15th total of 205,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:GMDA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,654. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,667 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 412.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,097,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 883,198 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,732,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 73.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

