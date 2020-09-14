Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 322.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915,682 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of GAP worth $79,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPS. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 42,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,012,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. Gap Inc has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.64.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.