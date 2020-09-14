General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,909 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of General Mills worth $78,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in General Mills by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in General Mills by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.61.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.08. 32,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.