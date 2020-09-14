Giant Trading Down 2.6% This Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Giant has a total market cap of $117,094.53 and $7,429.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $11.91, $7.59, $20.33 and $24.71. Over the last week, Giant has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00253852 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00020900 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009602 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009745 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,318,457 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

