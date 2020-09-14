Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 201,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 448.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 722,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after acquiring an additional 591,166 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $557,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,530. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.