Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 2,572 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

