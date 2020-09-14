Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of TSE:GWR opened at C$14.71 on Monday. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of C$13.00 and a 12 month high of C$19.99. The stock has a market cap of $329.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.00, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

