Global X YieldCo Index ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X YieldCo Index ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the August 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ YLCO opened at $14.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. Global X YieldCo Index ETF has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $16.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.122 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X YieldCo Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X YieldCo Index ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X YieldCo Index ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X YieldCo Index ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Global X YieldCo Index ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 133,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 53,479 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X YieldCo Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $651,000.

