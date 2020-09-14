Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) a GBX 140 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 351.76 ($4.60).

IAG traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 194.20 ($2.54). 15,909,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,834,818. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 197.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 249.03.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

