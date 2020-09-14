Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.94.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

