Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT opened at $9.45 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 917,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 51,673 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,754.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 868,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 821,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.