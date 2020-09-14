GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GPRO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.71.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. GoPro has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 43,155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,104,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares during the period. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

