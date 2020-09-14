Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 696,860 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,447,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,860 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.18% of Schlumberger worth $44,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 592,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 88,667 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 44,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 26,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 101,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 256,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,268,565. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

