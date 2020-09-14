H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a report on Friday, August 14th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of HLUYY opened at $32.58 on Friday. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18.

H. Lundbeck A/S- Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

