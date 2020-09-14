Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

HNGR stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. Hanger has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hanger by 50.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,954,366 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 653,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hanger by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 81,309 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Hanger by 2.8% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Hanger by 15.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 571,518 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 76,986 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hanger by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

