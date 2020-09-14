Head to Head Analysis: Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) versus Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Spark Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A -115.03% -63.45% Spark Therapeutics -358.41% -59.10% -33.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Spark Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$70.25 million ($3.08) -3.26 Spark Therapeutics $64.72 million 67.60 -$78.82 million ($2.11) -53.82

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spark Therapeutics. Spark Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Therapeutics has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Spark Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Spark Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Spark Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger Biopharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Spark Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 213.75%. Given Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Spark Therapeutics.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics beats Eiger Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection. Its product candidates also include Lambda, which targets type III IFN receptors; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; Avexitide for treating post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of leukotriene A4 hydrolase for treating lymphedema. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells. The company's gene therapy product candidates comprise SPK-8011 and SPK-8016 for hemophilia; SPK-7001 for choroideremia; and SPK-9001 for hemophilia B. It is also developing other liver-directed gene therapies, including SPK-3006 for Pompe disease; and neurodegenerative disease product candidates to address Huntington's disease and others, as well as TPP1 deficiency, which is a form of Batten disease. The company's preclinical programs targets inherited retinal diseases, including Stargardt's disease. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. It also has licensing and commercialization agreement with Novartis to develop and commercialize voretigene neparvovec outside the United States. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

