Head-To-Head Analysis: MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) vs. HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) and HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR and HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR and HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR $1.21 billion 8.54 $101.04 million $0.42 98.71 HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR $2.02 billion 1.92 $266.87 million $1.78 14.61

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR. HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR and HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR 8.48% 32.60% 20.57% HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR beats HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters. The company also provides electrical materials/control equipment/solder ESD protection equipment; building hardware, building materials, and painting interior goods; air conditioning electrical installation/pump/piping, water circulation equipment; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive/truck equipment; bike and bicycle accessories; scientific research and development articles; kitchen equipment; agricultural materials and garden products; and medical/nursing care products. It serves manufacturing, automobile maintenance, and construction industries. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products. It serves trade professionals, owner-occupiers, private landlords, local authorities, housing trusts, and small developers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 694 depots. The company was formerly known as Galiform Plc and changed its name to Howden Joinery Group Plc in September 2010. Howden Joinery Group Plc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

