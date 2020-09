Head-To-Head Comparison: Hershey (NYSE:HSY) versus Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:FREE)

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NASDAQ:FREE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hershey and Genco Shipping & Trading’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hershey $7.99 billion 3.79 $1.15 billion $5.78 25.17 Genco Shipping & Trading N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hershey has higher revenue and earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Profitability

This table compares Hershey and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hershey 13.50% 70.65% 14.26% Genco Shipping & Trading N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hershey and Genco Shipping & Trading, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hershey 1 12 3 0 2.13 Genco Shipping & Trading 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hershey presently has a consensus target price of $145.36, suggesting a potential downside of 0.10%. Given Hershey’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hershey is more favorable than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Hershey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Hershey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hershey has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hershey beats Genco Shipping & Trading on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies. The company provides its products primarily under the Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Almond Joy, Brookside, barkTHINS, Cadbury, Good & Plenty, Heath, Kit Kat, Lancaster, Payday, Rolo, Twizzlers, Whoppers, York, Scharffen Berger, Dagoba, Ice Breakers, Breathsavers, and Bubble Yum brands, as well as under the Krave, Popwell, SkinnyPop, Pirate's Boot, Oatmega, Paqui, Pelon Pelo Rico, IO-IO, Nutrine, Maha Lacto, Jumpin, Sofit, and Tyrrells brands. It markets and sells its products to wholesale distributors, chain grocery stores, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience stores, dollar stores, concessionaires, and department stores. The Hershey Company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress. It also manufactures, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under the Equal, Canderel, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through the food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

