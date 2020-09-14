Head to Head Comparison: Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) and QuinStreet (OTCMKTS:QNST)

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel -3.54% -17.52% -4.39% QuinStreet 3.69% 7.49% 5.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Janel and QuinStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $84.35 million 0.06 $270,000.00 N/A N/A QuinStreet $490.34 million 1.58 $18.10 million $0.34 43.26

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Janel.

Volatility & Risk

Janel has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of QuinStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Janel and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.83%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Janel.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Janel on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company's freight forwarding services include arrangement of freight forwarding by air, ocean, and ground; warehousing; destination handling; and distribution and other logistics management services. Its customs brokerage services comprise clearance of shipments through government customs regimes, such as preparing required documentation; calculating and providing for payment of duties; and other services on behalf of customers, as well as arranging required inspections and final delivery. The company also offers customs entry filing; cargo insurance procurement; logistics planning; product repackaging; online shipment tracking; and other value-added logistics services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes industrial mixing equipment for industries, including chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. The company provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services. QuinStreet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

