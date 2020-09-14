Head to Head Comparison: National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) versus Verra Mobility (OTCMKTS:VRRM)

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get National Express Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for National Express Group and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Express Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Verra Mobility 0 0 6 0 3.00

Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.32%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than National Express Group.

Risk and Volatility

National Express Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Express Group and Verra Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Express Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility $416.72 million 3.92 $33.34 million $0.65 15.52

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than National Express Group.

Profitability

This table compares National Express Group and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Express Group N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54%

Summary

Verra Mobility beats National Express Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services. The company also operates urban bus and transit operations; scheduled coach services linking approximately 900 destinations across the United Kingdom; and offers private hire and commuter coach travel services in London and the south of England. In addition, the company operates service areas and other transport-related businesses, such as fuel distribution; and offers student transportation services. National Express Group PLC was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.