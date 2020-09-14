Head-To-Head Contrast: Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Biostage (NASDAQ:BSTG)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -929.18% -400.56% Soliton N/A -89.57% -78.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biostage and Soliton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$8.33 million N/A N/A Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -7.17

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Soliton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Biostage and Soliton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Soliton 0 0 3 0 3.00

Soliton has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 132.45%. Given Soliton’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Soliton is more favorable than Biostage.

Summary

Soliton beats Biostage on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

