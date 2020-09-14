Head-To-Head Review: Calix (NYSE:CALX) versus Intelsat (NYSE:INTEQ)

Calix (NYSE:CALX) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Calix alerts:

Calix has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelsat has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and Intelsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix -3.08% 1.81% 0.86% Intelsat -45.17% N/A -7.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calix and Intelsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $424.33 million 2.54 -$17.69 million ($0.14) -132.07 Intelsat $2.06 billion 0.04 -$913.59 million ($3.79) -0.17

Calix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intelsat. Calix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelsat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Calix and Intelsat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Intelsat 0 1 0 0 2.00

Calix presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.57%. Given Calix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Calix is more favorable than Intelsat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Intelsat shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Intelsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Calix beats Intelsat on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks. Its premises systems allow CSPs to master the complexity of the smart home and business, and offer services to their device-enabled subscribers. The company offers Calix Cloud, an analytics platform that leverages network data and subscriber behavioral data to deliver intelligence to communications professionals via role specific dashboards; Calix Marketing Cloud that enables marketers to move away from a one-size-fits-all approach to marketing and deliver personalized campaigns; Calix Support Cloud; EXOS, a carrier class premises operating system and software platform that supports residential, business, and mobile subscribers; and AXOS, a software platform built for the specific needs of the access network. The company markets its products in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for providing point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure ranging from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services. Intelsat S.A. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. On May 14, 2020, Intelsat S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.