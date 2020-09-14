Head to Head Review: InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) versus ExlService (OTCMKTS:EXLS)

InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for InterCloud Systems and ExlService, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ExlService 0 6 2 0 2.25

ExlService has a consensus target price of $67.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.55%. Given ExlService’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterCloud Systems and ExlService’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCloud Systems $34.52 million 0.01 -$44.33 million N/A N/A ExlService $991.35 million 2.09 $67.66 million $2.43 24.99

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Risk and Volatility

InterCloud Systems has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ExlService shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InterCloud Systems and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A ExlService 7.29% 13.04% 7.23%

Summary

ExlService beats InterCloud Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. It also provides BPM services related to the care management, utilization management, multi-chronic case management, disease management, dual eligible special needs plans, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, the company offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, enhancing customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific digital transformational services. Further, it provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

