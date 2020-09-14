Head-To-Head Review: UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) & Medifast (NYSE:MED)

UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) and Medifast (NYSE:MED) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get UTZ Brands alerts:

UTZ Brands has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifast has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UTZ Brands and Medifast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTZ Brands N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A Medifast $713.67 million 2.93 $77.92 million $5.96 29.84

Medifast has higher revenue and earnings than UTZ Brands.

Profitability

This table compares UTZ Brands and Medifast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTZ Brands N/A 0.71% 0.69% Medifast 10.04% 68.55% 36.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for UTZ Brands and Medifast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTZ Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medifast 0 3 1 0 2.25

Medifast has a consensus price target of $163.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.15%. Given Medifast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medifast is more favorable than UTZ Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of UTZ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Medifast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medifast beats UTZ Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTZ Brands

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for UTZ Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTZ Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.