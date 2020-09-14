Head to Head Survey: Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) and Valaris (NYSE:DOFSQ)

Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) and Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -122.85% -13.58% -6.76% Baytex Energy -199.92% -8.49% -3.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Valaris and Baytex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 2 8 2 0 2.00

Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $0.63, suggesting a potential upside of 45.35%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Valaris.

Volatility and Risk

Valaris has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.7% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Baytex Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $980.64 million 0.02 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.06 Baytex Energy $1.36 billion 0.18 -$9.39 million $0.17 2.53

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Valaris. Valaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Valaris on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. As of January 20, 2020, it had proved developed producing reserves of 142 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 314 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 529 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

