Head to Head Survey: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) & Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ocugen 0 1 1 0 2.50

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.59%. Ocugen has a consensus price target of $0.98, indicating a potential upside of 205.36%. Given Ocugen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Ocugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.25 million ($1.06) -12.61 Ocugen N/A N/A -$20.24 million ($1.48) -0.22

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -223.36% Ocugen N/A 11.35% 2.94%

Summary

Ocugen beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival. It is developing NurOwn for various neurodegenerative diseases, including its lead indication, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as well as in preclinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

