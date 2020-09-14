Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Trustmark (OTCMKTS:TRMK) Financial Comparison

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Heartland Banccorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland Banccorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Trustmark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heartland Banccorp and Trustmark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Banccorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trustmark 0 3 0 0 2.00

Heartland Banccorp presently has a consensus price target of $92.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.31%. Trustmark has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.74%. Given Heartland Banccorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heartland Banccorp is more favorable than Trustmark.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heartland Banccorp and Trustmark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Banccorp $59.26 million 2.18 $13.20 million $6.45 10.08 Trustmark $710.41 million 2.01 $150.46 million $2.45 9.17

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Banccorp. Trustmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Banccorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Heartland Banccorp has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Banccorp and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Banccorp 20.40% N/A N/A Trustmark 17.64% 8.13% 0.95%

Dividends

Heartland Banccorp pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Heartland Banccorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trustmark has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Trustmark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Trustmark beats Heartland Banccorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans; personal loans, such as vehicle loans, home equity loans, and personal unsecured loans; and commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, and working capital loans and equipment financing. It also offers credit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, retirement planning, wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides agribusiness lending solutions; alternative investment services; and insurance services comprising life insurance, long-term care insurance, and disability insurance. As of December 19, 2018, it operated 15 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers, as well as provides an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 181 full-service branches and 14 limited-service branches; 178 ATMs and 4 interactive teller machines (ITMs) at on-premise locations; and 61 ATMs and 3 ITMs at off-premise locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

