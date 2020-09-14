HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives €59.85 Average PT from Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.85 ($70.41).

HEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

HEI stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €54.76 ($64.42). 523,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1 year high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion and a PE ratio of -4.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

