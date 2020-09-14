HelloGold (HGT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $236,453.16 and approximately $6.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HelloGold

HelloGold’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

