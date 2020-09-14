Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has decreased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

