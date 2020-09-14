Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Receives $232.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.13.

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 141.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $147.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average is $179.83. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $137.64 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

