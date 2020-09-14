Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$8.75

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$8.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

IMG stock opened at C$5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.94. Iamgold has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$394.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.5747464 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

