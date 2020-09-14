IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.00

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.00 and last traded at C$6.93, with a volume of 22247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IBI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on IBI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $177.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$99.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that IBI Group Inc will post 0.6100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.