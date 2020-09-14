iFabric (TSE:IFA) Shares Gap Down to $4.90

iFabric Corp (TSE:IFA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.60. iFabric shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.95. The company has a market cap of $140.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.30.

iFabric Company Profile (TSE:IFA)

iFabric Corp. designs, manufactures, purchases, and distributes women's intimate apparel, sleepwear, and accessories worldwide. It operates through Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other segments. The company offers backless and strapless underwire bras under the Coconut Grove Intimates brand.

